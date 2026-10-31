'Criminal Minds' Stars Shocked as Long-Running Series Gets Canceled After 20 Seasons: 'What an Adventure'

Despite the cancellation, Vangsness made it clear she was hoping the franchise could find another opportunity to continue.

"But I love my job, and my boss Erica Messer says there's so many more stories to tell. So if we get to keep telling them somewhere, that would be amazing. I know all of us feel the same way," she expressed.

"Everything's OK. Aren't we all in a death and rebirth cycle? Yes, so maybe this goes somewhere else? What an adventure," Vangsness added.

Hatanaka, who portrays FBI agent Tyler Green, also shared a group photograph featuring his co-stars, captioning the Instagram post, "Just the finest group of people," with a heart emoji.

Tyler, who plays Dr. Tara Lewis, reposted the picture with the message, "Family for life."

Cook, who has portrayed Jennifer "JJ" Jareau since the show's debut, also shared the photograph, writing, "These people own my heart forever and always," alongside heart and broken-heart emojis.