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Home > News > Criminal Minds

'Criminal Minds' Stars Shocked as Long-Running Series Gets Canceled After 20 Seasons: 'What an Adventure'

split image of cop cars and Kirsten Vangsness
Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA

Kirsten Vangsness reacted to the news that 'Criminal Minds' would end after 20 seasons.

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Oct. 31 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Criminal Minds is officially coming to an end after two decades on television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Several cast members have since reacted to the abrupt news on social media.

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'Criminal Minds' Comes to an End

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image of 'Criminal Minds' is coming to an end in 2027.
Source: MEGA

'Criminal Minds' is coming to an end in 2027.

The long-running crime drama, which first premiered on CBS in 2005, will end in 2027, Paramount+ announced on October 31.

The upcoming season will bring back familiar faces Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

After its original run wrapped in 2020, the franchise found a new home on Paramount+ in November 2022 with Criminal Minds: Evolution.

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Kirsten Vangsness Reacts to Surprise Announcement

image of Kirsten Vangsness admitted she found out about the show's ending just 90 minutes before the news went public.
Source: UNSPLASH

Kirsten Vangsness admitted she found out about the show's ending just 90 minutes before the news went public.

Vangsness, who has portrayed technical analyst Penelope Garcia, addressed the news just hours after the announcement.

"Social media is sort of like getting to do your own press conference, I guess. This has happened. It's being cancelled, but then it says right there it's ending 'for now,'" she said in an Instagram video.

"You know the part in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' where Charlie gets the chocolate, and it's a little bittersweet. He's like, 'Thank you so much for the chocolate. Look at how long [20 seasons]; that doesn't happen ever,'" Vangsness continued.

The actress also revealed that she had found out about the show's fate just 90 minutes before the announcement was made public.

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Cast Members Share Emotional Tributes

image of RJ Hatanaka also shared a heartfelt tribute to his 'Criminal Minds' costars following the cancellation announcement.
Source: UNSPLASH

RJ Hatanaka also shared a heartfelt tribute to his 'Criminal Minds' costars following the cancellation announcement.

Despite the cancellation, Vangsness made it clear she was hoping the franchise could find another opportunity to continue.

"But I love my job, and my boss Erica Messer says there's so many more stories to tell. So if we get to keep telling them somewhere, that would be amazing. I know all of us feel the same way," she expressed.

"Everything's OK. Aren't we all in a death and rebirth cycle? Yes, so maybe this goes somewhere else? What an adventure," Vangsness added.

Hatanaka, who portrays FBI agent Tyler Green, also shared a group photograph featuring his co-stars, captioning the Instagram post, "Just the finest group of people," with a heart emoji.

Tyler, who plays Dr. Tara Lewis, reposted the picture with the message, "Family for life."

Cook, who has portrayed Jennifer "JJ" Jareau since the show's debut, also shared the photograph, writing, "These people own my heart forever and always," alongside heart and broken-heart emojis.

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image of 'Criminal Minds' ranked No. 11 among 2026's most-streamed television titles.
Source: UNSPLASH

'Criminal Minds' ranked No. 11 among 2026's most-streamed television titles.

The news comes despite the franchise maintaining an impressive audience.

Criminal Minds landed at No. 11 on a ranking of 2026's most-streamed television shows after accumulating 13.15 billion minutes watched.

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