Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Suffers Legal Blow In Attempt To Block Move To Arizona Prison Dubbed 'Guantanamo North'

Imprisoned sex cult leader Keith Raniere was dealt a legal blow when a federal judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction against him being moved to notorious Indiana penitentiary, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Raniere sought the injunction to stop the feds from allegedly denying him access to his legal team and moving him to super strict Communications Management Unit (CMU) — dubbed the ‘Guantanamo North’ for its rooster of killers and terrorists.

But Arizona’s U.S. District Court Judge Raner C. Collins denied the motion, ruling Raniere “fails to produce evidence to show a likelihood of success on the merits of his claim or that he faces a likelihood of irreparable harm absent preliminary injunctive relief."