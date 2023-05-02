Code Name 'K-Dog:' Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Busted By Prison Officials For Sending Secret Messages To Followers

Cult leader Keith Raniere was caught violating federal prison rules for recruiting another inmate to send messages to his followers using his secret code name “K-Dog,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The disciplinary report was unearthed in a court document filed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Bureau of Prison asking an Arizona federal court judge to toss out Raniere’s lawsuit alleging the penitentiary is allegedly violating his civil rights.

The disciplinary report was included as evidence to show the cult leader has filed an avalanche of 20 complaints or appeals with the BOP — including the claim he was falsely accused of violating prison rules by recruiting the inmate to serve as his messenger boy, documents show.