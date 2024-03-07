Kathy Hilton Reveals Sister Kyle Richards Considered Mauricio Umansky Split for 'Years'
Kathy Hilton revealed that Kyle Richards likely contemplated separating from her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky for "years" before it happened, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As OK! reported, Hilton discussed her sister's marriage and relationship issues during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion episode on Wednesday.
"Kyle, she's not a compulsive person. She doesn't just jump and make a decision," Hilton explained. "Kyle didn't decide this in three months. For sure, I bet she had been thinking, in my feeling, probably the last three, four years. I shouldn't say that … but I did."
"I don’t like having bad energy with anyone, and I think this is good and healing for Kyle," she added. "Mauricio is going one way, she's going one way, they're both trying to work. He's dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars."
During the reunion, Richards defended herself after Dorit Kelmsley and other cast members accused her of not being transparent about her personal life and marriage problems.
"My entire adult life, I have been married," she said. "And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that. I'm figuring it out every day."
"I have been on this show for 13 years," she added. "I have watched my 2-year-old [at her] birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show. My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."
Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, along with Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah, 35, from her first marriage to ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.
The estranged couple reportedly still live under the same roof and even spent Christmas together with their children.
The relationship drama will continue to play on during Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres on Netflix on March 22.
"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years," Umansky told his children in a trailer for the upcoming season. "I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So your mom came and she talked to me, and she said, 'I think I need space.' She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing. I don't want you to be asking me what I’m doing. We are separated."
