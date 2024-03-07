Kathy Hilton Reveals Sister Kyle Richards Considered Mauricio Umansky Split for 'Years'

"I don’t like having bad energy with anyone, and I think this is good and healing for Kyle," she added. "Mauricio is going one way, she's going one way, they're both trying to work. He's dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars ."

"Kyle, she's not a compulsive person. She doesn't just jump and make a decision," Hilton explained. "Kyle didn't decide this in three months. For sure, I bet she had been thinking, in my feeling, probably the last three, four years. I shouldn't say that … but I did."

During the reunion, Richards defended herself after Dorit Kelmsley and other cast members accused her of not being transparent about her personal life and marriage problems.

"My entire adult life, I have been married," she said. "And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that. I'm figuring it out every day."

"I have been on this show for 13 years," she added. "I have watched my 2-year-old [at her] birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show. My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."