Cougar Kathy Griffin's Toyboy Hunt — How Man-Eating Comic Fell Has Already Moved On From 23-Year-Old Hunk

Now, sources said the sharp-tongued funnylady has moved on and is cruising for her next young hunk.

Griffing is keeping mum about her former flame's name – but confides she knew the relationship might not last due to her "baggage."

Yet, the My Life on the D-List star shares that her recent ex-beau made her feel "sexy, special, smart and funny."

An insider dished: "She feels like she's in her 30s. She wants to have fun and live fully – and isn't done finding someone who makes her heart race."