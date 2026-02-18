Your tip
Exclusive

Cougar Kathy Griffin's Toyboy Hunt — How Man-Eating Comic Fell Has Already Moved On From 23-Year-Old Hunk

Kathy Griffin's toyboy hunt has continued after she moves on from a 23-year-old hunk following a brief romance.
Source: MEGA

Feb. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Cradle-Robbing comic Kathy Griffin, 65, admits she "accidentally" fell for a 23-year-old dude shortly after her divorce from Randy Bick, 47, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Randy Bick divorce was followed by Kathy Griffin briefly dating a 23-year-old man she described as an 'accidental romance.'
Source: MEGA

Now, sources said the sharp-tongued funnylady has moved on and is cruising for her next young hunk.

Griffing is keeping mum about her former flame's name – but confides she knew the relationship might not last due to her "baggage."

Yet, the My Life on the D-List star shares that her recent ex-beau made her feel "sexy, special, smart and funny."

An insider dished: "She feels like she's in her 30s. She wants to have fun and live fully – and isn't done finding someone who makes her heart race."

Griffin said she is not done finding someone who makes her feel 'sexy, special, smart and funny.'
Source: MEGA

In late 2025, Griffin opened up about her brutal divorce and the toll it took on her.

"My divorce took me out," she told People magazine. "I'm not going to lie. Some people are like, 'I was glad I got rid of them, and I've never felt better.' I was down for the count. It was harder than cancer."

The comedian filed for divorce from the marketing executive after three years of marriage in 2023.

