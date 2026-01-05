EXCLUSIVE: Lovelorn Kathy Griffin 'Trawling String of Dating Apps' in Fresh Manhunt
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Funnylady Kathy Griffin is now so ready to mingle she's looking for a love on four different dating apps, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Despite having joked in 2024, "Can you imagine me on the dating apps? ... Obviously I'll be starting with FarmersOnly.com ... I'm kidding, I don't know anything about farming. But I am a bit of a hoe. There, I said it," now the My Life on the D-List star has given in and joined the world of online dating.
Seeking Man Who Can Handle Her
The 65-year-old, who finalized her divorce from marketing exec Randy Bick less than a year ago, says she's looking for a man who isn't intimidated by her outsized personality and successful career.
"I like a guy that's nice, that's smart, that can handle the fact that I'm like a ballsy comedian and not be threatened by that or whatever," she said. "And just somebody to share life with. Nothing wild. Not a Hollywood type of guy, just a regular guy."
"I am open to darn near anything," she added. "Do you not know me? That's how I get in trouble."
Three Dates, No Spark
So far, the comedian has gone on three dates.
"They were all nice guys, but I didn't really feel the connection. I just think it's funny that I'm on there as myself anyway," she admitted.
Griffin said she had her sights set on one actor in particular – but admits he was the most realistic option.
"I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies."