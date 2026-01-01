Kathy Griffin, 65, Reveals Secret Romance With 23-Year-Old She Fell 'in Love' With After Comic's Painful Divorce From Husband Randy Bick

Proud cougar Kathy Griffin revealed there was nothing funny about a serious secret romance with a 23-year-old following her brutal divorce from Randy Bick, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Griffin, 65, opened up about her post-divorce love life in a juicy tell-all essay, sharing how she "accidentally" fell for a much younger man but had to "set him free" after finding joy in love again with the "old soul."

'Accidentally' Falling in Love With a 23-Year-Old

Source: MEGA Griffin said she felt 'really comfortable' in her secret romance with the 23-year-old.

"Speaking of curveballs, I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old. Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me," the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star wrote. Acknowledging that it sounded "corny" and "lame, Griffin described how she "felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out. It never could’ve lasted, and we both knew that. But it was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s, and it was nice to have the universe show me a guy that I really got a kick out of but also respected." The comedian found her boyfriend "smart" and "thought he could roll in different worlds. It sounds cliché, and maybe he was an old soul, but I don't know, we just clicked."

'I Knew He Was Too Young'

Source: MEGA The comic realized she had to break things off when the younger man said he was ready to commit to her 'forever.'

Even though Griffin didn't identify her secret lover, she said he wanted to spend his life with her. But the fiery red head didn't want to tie him down at such a tender age, with 42 years separating them. "So even though there was a big age difference, I’m glad that we were able to capture it for a little while. I knew he was too young when he told me he never wanted to have kids and that he could be with me forever. And I was like, 'You don’t know that. You're 23. You have no idea.'" Griffin called things off when she realized her sweetheart still had to grow up and find himself. "I just wouldn’t do that to him. I mean, when I was 23, I thought I knew a lot of s---, but I didn’t. So I had to set that dove free," she wrote about her secret love.

Proud 'Cougar'

Source: MEGA Griffin says younger men are who she attracts.

"I really was in love with him. He touched my heart," Griffin confessed, revealing how he came along at a point in her life where she was convinced she only attracted the worst kind of men. "We gave it a shot anyway, and we both went with it for a while, and then it came time to go. He made me feel sexy and special and smart and funny. It had a lot of the elements of what I think would’ve made a real, lasting relationship," the Suddenly Susan alum gushed. Griffin went on to describe how she's always been dogged by "cougar allegations," which she happily accepts, since she seems only to attract younger men. She shared that marketing executive Bick, 47, is 18 years her junior, and that of the younger men since him, "they’re the ones who asked me out!"

Heartbreaking Divorce

Source: WENN Griffin was heartbroken after her 2023 divorce from Randy Bick.