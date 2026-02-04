Your tip
Kathy Griffin Accuses 'Right-Wing' Joe Rogan of Spreading Conspiracy Theories and Influencing Fans Not to Get 'Vaccinated'

image of Kathy Griffin
Source: mega

Kathy Griffin called out Joe Rogan for spreading conspiracies and influencing fans to skip vaccinations.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Kathy Griffin has taken aim at Joe Rogan, accusing the podcast host of spreading conspiracy theories and discouraging men from getting vaccinated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast on January 30, Griffin, 65, said a recent encounter with a critic highlighted the influence Rogan has on his audience.

'Conspiracy Theories'

image of Kathy Griffin criticized Joe Rogan for spreading conspiracy theories and influencing vaccination decisions.
Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/YouTube

Griffin criticized Rogan for spreading conspiracy theories and influencing vaccination decisions.

"He's trying to convince me of all of Joe's, like, conspiracy theories and all of his weird supplements and his popping veins," Griffin said.

She described knowing Rogan earlier in their comedy careers but said his role has shifted dramatically.

"I knew Joe back in the day when he had hair and was a comic, and I liked him, and he was nice, but now he's turned into this really powerful, very much – he doesn't say it but – right-wing guy who platforms right-wing people, and bros really believe him," Griffin explained. "The straight bros, they are not getting vaccinated because of Dr. Joe Rogan."

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/YouTube

She recounted a recent encounter with a critic repeating Rogan's talking points.

image of Griffin reflected on her past friendship with Rogan and his career shift.
Source: mega

Griffin reflected on her past friendship with Rogan and his career shift.

Although Griffin labeled Rogan a "right-wing guy," the Joe Rogan Experience host's political track record is more varied.

He supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary and has welcomed guests from across the political spectrum, including Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, whom Rogan once suggested consider a presidential bid.

'Find Out If They're MAGA Or Not'

image of She also encouraged fans to engage with neighbors about political affiliations.
Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/YouTube

She also encouraged fans to engage with neighbors about political affiliations.

The comments came just days after Griffin encouraged her fans to identify which neighbors support former President Donald Trump.

"I live in Los Angeles. It's happening at targeted places in Los Angeles," she said on her show Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin. "And I think it's time to talk to the neighbors in real life. It's time to talk to your neighbors, find out if they're MAGA or not."

"Sorry, but we have to know who's on our team and start to plan," Griffin added. "Is there a way we can do something as a community? When I hear from my followers in Minnesota, they describe a very sophisticated channel of a system of things that they do to help one another. And they use encrypted apps and, like I said, everyone has whistles and honks their horn, but they organize in small groups."

Kathy Griffin's Love Life

image of Griffin recently navigated personal changes following her divorce and a brief romance.
Source: mega

Griffin recently navigated personal changes following her divorce and a brief romance.

Beyond her current remarks, Griffin has navigated significant personal changes.

After finalizing her heartbreaking divorce from marketing executive Randy Bick in early 2025, the comedian said she briefly dated a much younger man.

"Speaking of curveballs, I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old. Because of his age, he didn't have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me," she wrote in an essay in 2025.

Griffin described how she "felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out. It never could've lasted, and we both knew that. But it was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s, and it was nice to have the universe show me a guy that I really got a kick out of but also respected."

