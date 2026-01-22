EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Year Plans Revealed — And How She's Ready to be Queen After Cancer Battle
Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
After a year defined by strength and recovery, 2025 became a season of renewal for the Princess of Wales, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old shared in January that she was in remission following her 2024 cancer diagnosis and gradually returned to public life, increasing her engagements as the year went on.
Kate’s Darkest Year Revealed
By the fall, she'd hit her stride and even debuted a talked-about new look – lighter, longer locks – before settling with Prince William, 43, and their three children into bucolic Forest Lodge, the new "forever home" meant to anchor the family's next chapter.
"The truth is, nobody knows how dark things got," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Kate didn't want to upset people by sharing the grim details of what she went through."
In November, however, William opened up about the difficult time.
"It's been dreadful," he told reporters during a trip to South Africa. "It's probably been the hardest year of my life."
Kate's Ready To Be Queen
Now, the couple is looking forward, and, as his father, King Charles III, also battles cancer, stepping up to take on a larger role in the royal family.
"Kate is fully focused on staying fit and healthy and readying herself to rule," said the insider. "She's ready to be queen."