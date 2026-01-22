EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Year Plans Revealed — And How She's Ready to be Queen After Cancer Battle

By the fall, she'd hit her stride and even debuted a talked-about new look – lighter, longer locks – before settling with Prince William, 43, and their three children into bucolic Forest Lodge, the new "forever home" meant to anchor the family's next chapter.

"The truth is, nobody knows how dark things got," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Kate didn't want to upset people by sharing the grim details of what she went through."

In November, however, William opened up about the difficult time.

"It's been dreadful," he told reporters during a trip to South Africa. "It's probably been the hardest year of my life."