EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Once Made Savage Festive Demand of Prince William' as She Snubbed Royal Family Christmas Party Invite

RadarOnline.com can reveal before her engagement, the 43-year-old made it clear to her then-boyfriend that she would not attend the Queen's traditional Christmas lunch at Sandringham without a formal commitment.

Kate Middleton once slapped a bold condition on her attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations – telling Prince William she would only join the Sandringham festivities once she had an engagement ring.

Royal historian Robert Lacey says in his book Battle of Brothers: "By 2006, the couple had been dating seriously for the best part of five years. Yet when William invited Kate to join him that year at Sandringham for the royal family's traditional Christmas lunch, she refused.

"It was the first time the Queen had extended such an invitation to an unregistered 'girlfriend,' but Kate had her own take on that break with tradition: she would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she was engaged and had a ring to prove it."

A palace source told us Middleton's decision reflected both her confidence and a desire to be respected as a serious partner.

"Kate was intent on establishing her own boundaries," a palace insider explained. "She wanted certainty and a formal commitment before stepping into such a prominent family environment, and she communicated that clearly to William."

At the time, she and William had been navigating the pressures of public attention, with the prince already in the line of succession and under constant scrutiny.