EXCLUSIVE: Learn the Ultra-Simple Way to Get a Christmas Card in the Mail — From Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and her husband, Prince William , also 43, are among several senior royals who respond to Christmas mail sent by members of the public.

Kate Middleton has become a symbol of seasonal goodwill this Christmas – as RadarOnline.com can reveal there is a straightforward way for members of the public to receive a festive card from the Princess of Wales without any formal connections to the monarchy.

Palace officials routinely reply with an official card featuring a photograph and a printed message of thanks, provided the sender includes a return address.

The exchange has become a quiet annual tradition, particularly during the holiday season. And the process is simple. Anyone hoping to receive a card from the Princess of Wales must first send one to her official residence.

Mail should be addressed to TRH, The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace in London.

Royal staff manage the correspondence, which increases significantly in December, and responses are typically sent weeks or even months later. A fan account dedicated to Middleton explained the practice online, noting no special wording or protocol is required.