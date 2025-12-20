EXCLUSIVE: Learn the Ultra-Simple Way to Get a Christmas Card in the Mail — From Kate Middleton
Dec. 20 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton has become a symbol of seasonal goodwill this Christmas – as RadarOnline.com can reveal there is a straightforward way for members of the public to receive a festive card from the Princess of Wales without any formal connections to the monarchy.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and her husband, Prince William, also 43, are among several senior royals who respond to Christmas mail sent by members of the public.
How to Address Your Royal Mail
Palace officials routinely reply with an official card featuring a photograph and a printed message of thanks, provided the sender includes a return address.
The exchange has become a quiet annual tradition, particularly during the holiday season. And the process is simple. Anyone hoping to receive a card from the Princess of Wales must first send one to her official residence.
Mail should be addressed to TRH, The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace in London.
Royal staff manage the correspondence, which increases significantly in December, and responses are typically sent weeks or even months later. A fan account dedicated to Middleton explained the practice online, noting no special wording or protocol is required.
There is also no obligation to use formal language or titles, and messages are treated much like any other seasonal greeting sent to a public figure.
Palace staff oversee the replies on behalf of the royals, particularly during peak periods such as Christmas.
Those writing from within the United Kingdom are advised to observe Royal Mail deadlines to ensure delivery before Christmas.
The last posting date for second-class mail is December 17, while first-class mail must be sent by December 20. International senders are also able to participate, provided they use appropriate postage and allow for extended delivery times.
Middleton is not the only royal who replies to festive correspondence.
King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, also send responses to Christmas cards addressed to Buckingham Palace.
Patience Required for Palace Replies
Other working royals who acknowledge seasonal mail include Princess Anne and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, along with his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Princess of Wales is expected to mark a personal milestone shortly after the holidays, as she turns 44 on January 9.
Some correspondents are choosing to acknowledge the occasion in their messages, though palace aides have stressed that all seasonal greetings are treated equally regardless of content.
Royal officials caution that replies are not immediate.
The household receives thousands of cards each year, particularly during Christmas, and responses are sent in batches.
Senders are advised not to be discouraged if a reply does not arrive quickly, as delays of several months are common.
Addresses for other members of the royal family are publicly available through official palace channels, which also outline guidance for more formal correspondence.
A Meaningful Connection to Royal Life
While Christmas cards tend to receive informal replies, letters written on official matters are handled separately by staff.
A palace source said, "For many, the appeal in this Christmas card gifting lies less in the card itself than in the small connection to royal life. A simple envelope, a seasonal message, and a return address are all it takes to prompt a response from one of the most recognizable families in the world, turning an ordinary holiday ritual into a keepsake marked by palace post."
Middleton held her fifth annual carol service this year, which is televised in what has become a yearly tradition for the future queen.
A royal watcher said about this year's: "It's classy, just like Kate – and beats Meghan Markle's Netflix Christmas special show any day!"