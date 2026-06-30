Kate Gosselin Claims She Would 'Definitely' Sue Son Collin for 'Defamation' If She Wasn't a 'Public Figure' — 'Rules Are Different'

"If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!" a Jon & Kate Plus 8 fan advised.

Kate, 51, replied, "I can't bc I'm a public figure. Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def would!"

In the United States, defamation laws are interpreted differently for public figures. The Supreme Court previously upheld that there is a higher level of proof, including that of "actual malice," that applies to cases regarding public figures rather than private individuals.

Malice is the portion Kate identified as difficult to prove, telling fans she's already tried.

"I consulted a high power LA attorney (you've definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that's what he said," she explained. "The courts don't honor it if you're in the public eye :("

While public figures are still able to sue for defamation, and some have been successful, it is considerably more difficult.