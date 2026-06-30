Kate Gosselin Claims She Would 'Definitely' Sue Son Collin for 'Defamation' If She Wasn't a 'Public Figure' — 'Rules Are Different'
June 30 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin scoffed at abuse accusations made against her by her estranged son, Collin Gosselin, on the cusp of the release of his tell-all memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kate has denied all allegations of abuse, but Collin isn't backing down. After he invited her to take a lie detector to prove him wrong, fans encouraged her to file a defamation lawsuit – something the controversial reality star admitted likely wasn't an option.
Kate Gosselin Considers Suing Son
"If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!" a Jon & Kate Plus 8 fan advised.
Kate, 51, replied, "I can't bc I'm a public figure. Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def would!"
In the United States, defamation laws are interpreted differently for public figures. The Supreme Court previously upheld that there is a higher level of proof, including that of "actual malice," that applies to cases regarding public figures rather than private individuals.
Malice is the portion Kate identified as difficult to prove, telling fans she's already tried.
"I consulted a high power LA attorney (you've definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that's what he said," she explained. "The courts don't honor it if you're in the public eye :("
While public figures are still able to sue for defamation, and some have been successful, it is considerably more difficult.
Collin Gosselin Accuses Mother of Abuse
Collin accused Kate of a range of physical and emotional abuse, including that she tied him up with zip ties and locked him in their basement. He alleged Kate created a bolt-locked, camera-monitored "containment room" and alleged he would be restrained and left there for hours.
"Never forget the fact that my mom would write in her diary how she 'had to pray to God to stop hitting me' (this was while I was 2 years old by the way)," Collin alleged in one Instagram story. "And this is why using my voice to put these things in the light is so important."
Moreover, he alleged Kate unjustifiably had him institutionalized at the age of 12 for about two and a half years.
In response, Kate said Collin "received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years" and was placed in a facility for the "safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being."
Kate Refuses Lie Detector Test
Collin discussed his allegations on Strange McKnights' YouTube channel, opting to stay vague and withhold details for his upcoming memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.
Speaking about asking his mom to do a lie detector test, Collin said, "And that would be one of the questions, mom, if you're listening to this, we would ask about the zip ties."
For the record, Kate doesn't seem keen to do a lie detector test. When one fan asked if she would, Kate kept it simple, commenting, "Ha!"
Collin's New Memoir Set for October Release
Collin's life was showcased from a young age alongside his family in the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show followed husband and wife Jon and Kate Gosselin and their large family. The couple shared twins Cara and Madelyn, and their family was only made larger with sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel.
Jon and Kate later divorced and separated, and Collin alleged infidelity was partly to blame.
As he announced his memoir, Collin said, “For a long time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever tell this story. Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw.
“For years, I kept those experiences to myself. Some because I was afraid. Some because I didn’t think anyone would believe me. And some because I just wasn’t ready," he said. "This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”
The memoir is slated for release for October 13, 2026.