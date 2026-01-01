Kate Beckinsale Hits Back At Body-Shaming Trolls After Posing Up in Pink Bikini as 'Serendipity' star Finally Reveals Real Reason Behind Extreme Weight-Loss

But not all her followers were supportive of her extreme weight-loss displayed in the now-deleted snaps.

Beckinsale hit back in an emotional video, saying: "It wouldn't occur to me to see somebody transparently suffering and write something nasty about their appearance. It wouldn't cross my mind.

"And for all the people who are inconvenienced me being too thin or too anything or not what they expect me to be like. I really wished you had parents like I had."

The actress experienced a turbulent year after the passing of her mother Judy Loe, aged 73, after a long battle with cancer and said grief has affected her appetite.