Kate Beckinsale Hits Back At Body-Shaming Trolls After Posing Up in Pink Bikini as 'Serendipity' star Finally Reveals Real Reason Behind Extreme Weight-Loss
Jan. 1 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Kate Beckinsale has blasted body-shaming trolls after flaunting her slender frame in a pink bikini.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Serendipity actress, 52, shared a montage of intimate snaps on her Instagram as she celebrated the New Year abroad.
Fighting Back
But not all her followers were supportive of her extreme weight-loss displayed in the now-deleted snaps.
Beckinsale hit back in an emotional video, saying: "It wouldn't occur to me to see somebody transparently suffering and write something nasty about their appearance. It wouldn't cross my mind.
"And for all the people who are inconvenienced me being too thin or too anything or not what they expect me to be like. I really wished you had parents like I had."
The actress experienced a turbulent year after the passing of her mother Judy Loe, aged 73, after a long battle with cancer and said grief has affected her appetite.
Heartbreaking Loss
She made reference about the heartbreaking loss with an illustration of a person curled up hugging a pillow, alongside the words: "Sometimes this is what resilience looks like."
The Click star later explained how the loss of her mum and her stepfather the year before, led her "body to close down."
Beckinsale looked visibly emotional as she wiped away her tears, and said: "2025 was a really really hard year. It was also the last year that my incredible mum was on this planet.
"So I feel really torn about letting go of it as well."
She went on: "But I just wanted to address the fact that I lost my stepfather a while ago, a couple years ago.
Years Of Trauma
EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million
"And I already watched my father die because my mum was in hospital and it was just me at the age of five.
"I watched my 31-year-old father die of a huge heart attack, and then I watched my stepfather die and I watched my mother degenerate and die."
"Such an incredible amount of suffering and what I will say, it doesn't make you feel very hungry," Beckinsale said candidly about her weight-loss.
"And I don't know if there's some kind of survivor guilt because it started after my stepdad died and it's not like anorexia where you're starving and it's a kind of willpower thing.
"It's like your body has closed down.
"I think it's shock and trauma.
She concluded: "I think watching, especially alone the people you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific and sometimes violent and awful deaths, really makes you not hungry."
The actress took to Instagram to share that her mother had died in her arms on July 15 after "immeasurable suffering" and admitted she is "paralysed" with grief.
Judy's cause of death wasn't confirmed however Beckinsale previously revealed her mother been battling stage four cancer for the last two years.
For the funeral ceremony, which took place at Chiswick House, she was joined by her daughter Lily, 26, who she shares with her ex Michael Sheen — who also attended to support her.