'Complete B------:' Kanye West's Ex-Presidential Campaign Treasurer and Whistleblower Blasts Allegations of 'Unauthorized Payments'
The former treasurer and lawyer for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign slammed the campaign's new treasurer and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the behind-the-scenes brawl that has sparked a federal investigation.
In a new filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) newly minted treasurer Hassan Sheikh accused his predecessor Devin White and attorney Bruce Fein of receiving “unauthorized” payments during the period of July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
“The Committee believes this transaction is potentially fraudulent and a conversion of campaign funds to personal use, and is pursuing its options accordingly,” the report stated about the $21,525 payment to White and $10k to Fein.
But the duo scoffed at the allegations and charged they attracted the ire of the Sheikh after they blew the whistle on the slipshod campaign bookkeeping and alleged illegal payments to Kanye’s campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
Fein and White charged the UK-born Yiannopoulos may have already broken the law by working on the campaign as a foreign national – which is strictly prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act-- and allegedly supplying improper receipts for $13.5 million in campaign expenditures.
White and Fein immediately notified the FCC, the FBI and fired off legal letters to anyone associated with the campaign to preserve all documents, receipts, and electronic messages for a deep-dive investigation into campaign finance chicanery.
“I think this is complete bull… and I’m not worried about it whatsoever,” a defiant White told RadarOnline.com when informed of Sheikh’s allegations in the new filing.
“Is that after Milo, who is a foreign national, a foreign agent, was put on notice by myself and Bruce Fein regarding obstruction of justice for refusing to turn over documents,” White added. “We provided that official notice and now he’s going to come in to take our watch and tell us what time it is?”
“This seems to me to be the fait accompli!”
Fein, an assistant deputy attorney general under Ronald Reagan turned election expert, charged Sheikh didn’t have a mandate to make the quarterly filings since the committee doesn’t even have a board of directors.
“Hassan doesn’t even have any standing to write anything,” he noted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye’s lawyer Bruce Marks denied all the allegations and claimed the pair turned renegades after the Gold Digger singer refused to pay a big-bucks bill.
“Ye categorically denies that he violated federal election law. Period!” Marks told RadarOnline.com in July.