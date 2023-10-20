'Complete B------:' Kanye West's Ex-Presidential Campaign Treasurer and Whistleblower Blasts Allegations of 'Unauthorized Payments'

“The Committee believes this transaction is potentially fraudulent and a conversion of campaign funds to personal use, and is pursuing its options accordingly,” the report stated about the $21,525 payment to White and $10k to Fein.

But the duo scoffed at the allegations and charged they attracted the ire of the Sheikh after they blew the whistle on the slipshod campaign bookkeeping and alleged illegal payments to Kanye’s campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

Fein and White charged the UK-born Yiannopoulos may have already broken the law by working on the campaign as a foreign national – which is strictly prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act-- and allegedly supplying improper receipts for $13.5 million in campaign expenditures.