Kanye West Caught On Steamy Date With 'Bad Girls Club' Alum Shannade Clermont On Eve Of Scrapped Coachella Show
Kanye West isn't at a treatment facility or anywhere near Coachella, but he did have time for a steamy dinner date with controversial Bad Girls Club alum Shannade Clermont.
The 44-year-old rapper wasn't trying to hide either. He took the Clermont twin to the only restaurant he was guaranteed to be photographed at, or even worse, risk a possible run-in with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Ye took Clermont to the Kardashian-loved restaurant Nobu in Malibu. The rapper's former in-laws and ex frequent the oceanside establishment so much that it's become a famous hangout for the paparazzi. Bundling up in a black sweatshirt, the canceled festival performer put the hood over his head, but he didn't fool the shutterbugs.
As for Clermont, she dressed for the occasion.
The model-turned-reality star, 28, flaunted her famous curves in a sage green corset that laced around her tiny waist. She highlighted her Kardashian-worthy backside in a pair of matching spandex pants. Adding furry heels and a black designer purse, Clermont made sure no one was going to miss her with her platinum long hair.
Kanye and Clermont tried to fly under the radar by exiting the eatery separately on Thursday. They also left in different cars. FYI — the two have ties. Clermont and her twin sister have been models for Yeezy's brand. The Bad Girls Club alum also has an interesting legal past.
Clermont was locked up for almost one year after pleading guilty to one count of fraud, but here's where it gets juicy — she was accused of making $20,000 in purchases on a credit card she stole from a man who died after hiring her as a prostitute.
She was released from prison in March 2020.
It's interesting that Kanye is out and about considering he upset a slew of fans after pulling out of Coachella last minute. The Jesus Is King rapper was scheduled as one of the headliners of the two-week festival, which begins today.
There was a rumor his mental health may have had something to do with the abrupt cancelation.
Kanye reportedly told Kim he was seeking help after launching several social media attacks on her, Pete Davidson, and several more stars. It was reported he was looking at "luxury" treatment centers, but the last time we checked, Nobu only provided its patrons with a fine-dining experience.