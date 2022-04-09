Kanye West Looking Into Treatment Centers With A 'Luxury Component' After Social Media War With Kim & Pete

Last week, on April 1st, West supposedly reached out to his ex, Kim Kardashian, telling her that he was "going away to get help" after his relentless bombardment of harassment and cyber bullying directed at her and her current flame Pete Davidson.

A source claimed, "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better."

A rep for West went on to say, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children."

They have yet to comment on West's supposed picky taste in facilities.