Kanye West Looking Into Treatment Centers With A 'Luxury Component' After Social Media War With Kim & Pete
After pulling out of Coachella at the last minute and getting kicked out of the Grammys weeks before the awards ceremony took place, rapper Kanye West has decided to check himself into treatment to help him become a better person and father to his kids.
Page Six reported that the troubled rapper and his team have been looking at treatment centers "with a luxury component" to them.
According to a source close to Ye, "West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him ... he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad."
Last week, on April 1st, West supposedly reached out to his ex, Kim Kardashian, telling her that he was "going away to get help" after his relentless bombardment of harassment and cyber bullying directed at her and her current flame Pete Davidson.
A source claimed, "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better."
A rep for West went on to say, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children."
They have yet to comment on West's supposed picky taste in facilities.
The Heartless rapper has reportedly been on the hunt for the perfect facility to fit his needs, with one source claiming, "Kanye hasn’t agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component."
West has reportedly looked into locations across the globe from Arizona to Bali.
Ye had previously been hospitalized in 2016, canceling the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour over a reported "psychiatric emergency" which the rapper would later claim to have just been an episode of "exhaustion."
In 2020, he called Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-Un", and claimed they were trying to hold him for involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. The rapper would later backtrack and call the momager a "savvy businesswoman", but publicly criticizes the Kardashian-Jenner family for working with Disney for their Hulu show The Kardashians.