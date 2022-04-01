Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian He's 'Going Away To Get Help' After Months Of Constant Attacks And Cyberbullying

Insiders close to the Kardashian family claim that the Heartless rapper agreed to stop harassing and cyberbullying Kim and her current boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Sources tell Page Six that "for the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better."

They continued to add that it wasn't clear whether or not West was going into a treatment facility. Kanye is living in Los Angeles to be around his four kids with Kim — North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago.