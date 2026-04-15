Kanye West Pulls French Concert Amid Claims Government Officials Want to Ban Rapper From Entering Country

French authorities were reportedly considering banning Kanye over his antisemitic and racist statements in recent years, after the U.K. government last week blocked his bid for a visa to play the Wireless festival in London this summer.

Kanye wrote on X: "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

He then wrote: "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it.

"My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."