'Yeezy Come, Yeezy Go': Tattoo Studio Offers FREE Removal Of Kanye West Ink After Antisemitic Remarks

According to The Washington Post, U.K. tattoo parlor Naama Studios has offered to remove Ye-related tattoos for free.

The studio's "Yeezy Come, Yeezy Go" program was set up for remorseful fans who are embarrassed to have the Donda rapper's lyrics, face, or other memorialized work on their body.

The rapper, who announced he would run for president in 2024, had also been seen with known white nationalist Nick Fuentes — and brought him to dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The program was initiated two weeks ago — meaning the studio did so before Ye doubled down on his antisemitic rants.