'Yeezy Come, Yeezy Go': Tattoo Studio Offers FREE Removal Of Kanye West Ink After Antisemitic Remarks
If you have a Kanye West tattoo in honor of the rapper's formerly cherished hits and now regret the permanent decision following his hateful antisemitic remarks, you're in luck. A London tattoo studio has offered free removal of Kanye-related ink, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kanye, 45 — who legally changed his name to Ye — recently said "I like Hitler" on an episode of far right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show, InfoWars, marking one of the latest hateful comments to come from the once-beloved artist's mouth.
According to The Washington Post, U.K. tattoo parlor Naama Studios has offered to remove Ye-related tattoos for free.
The studio's "Yeezy Come, Yeezy Go" program was set up for remorseful fans who are embarrassed to have the Donda rapper's lyrics, face, or other memorialized work on their body.
The rapper, who announced he would run for president in 2024, had also been seen with known white nationalist Nick Fuentes — and brought him to dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
The program was initiated two weeks ago — meaning the studio did so before Ye doubled down on his antisemitic rants.
Ye has been on the path of self-destruction, with those close to him being concerned for his well-being.
After his nearly two-year-long divorce battle with Kim Kardashian was finalized, the 45-year-old rapper sat down with the Sandy Hook Elementary denier on December 1.
Ye gave credit to Hitler for the invention of highways and the microphone. Attempting to steer to the conversation, Jones told Ye that he didn't favor the Nazi party — but not without insinuating that there was a Jewish mafia at work.
"I don’t like Nazis and I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either," Jones said to his disgraced guest. "I like Hitler," Ye replied to Jones.
Ye had his Twitter account suspended for a separate incident once again after the interview made its rounds on the social media platform.