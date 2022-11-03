Bye, Ye! Brands That Have Dropped Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks — Shop Now

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.

Later, Ye!

Despite once ruling the music and fashion game, artist Kanye West has burned several bridges with his continued anti-Semitic remarks this past month, inciting both personal and professional wrath with his continued offensive behavior.

First sparking controversy by showing shirts emblazoned with the text “White Lives Matter” during Paris Fashion Week in early October — a phrase denounced as a ​​"white supremacist slogan” by the Anti-Defamation League — West ultimately began sharing hateful remarks about Jewish people, a choice that has sparked anger, disappointment and ire from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

"Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," Tweeted the musician’s former pal, John Legend in a seemingly cryptic reference to the artist.

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week,” added star Jamie Lee Curtis, referencing the recent Yom Kippur holiday alongside a screenshot of West’s initial tweet.

“Words matter,” the Halloween Ends star continued. “A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, even denounced her former flame, taking to social media with a message of solidarity.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” The SKIMS mogul shared in a statement posted to her various social platforms. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Beyond public condemnation for his hateful remarks, the “Stronger” artist also faced professional backlash for his continued anti-Semitic comments. Since first sparking headlines with his hateful sentiments, several brands have severed ties with West, decisions the artist claimed cost him roughly $2 billion.

From Adidas to Balenciaga, here are several of the brands that have dropped Kanye amid his most recent scandal.