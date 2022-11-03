Bye, Ye! Brands That Have Dropped Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks — Shop Now
Despite once ruling the music and fashion game, artist Kanye West has burned several bridges with his continued anti-Semitic remarks this past month, inciting both personal and professional wrath with his continued offensive behavior.
First sparking controversy by showing shirts emblazoned with the text “White Lives Matter” during Paris Fashion Week in early October — a phrase denounced as a "white supremacist slogan” by the Anti-Defamation League — West ultimately began sharing hateful remarks about Jewish people, a choice that has sparked anger, disappointment and ire from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
"Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," Tweeted the musician’s former pal, John Legend in a seemingly cryptic reference to the artist.
“The holiest day in Judaism was last week,” added star Jamie Lee Curtis, referencing the recent Yom Kippur holiday alongside a screenshot of West’s initial tweet.
“Words matter,” the Halloween Ends star continued. “A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”
West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, even denounced her former flame, taking to social media with a message of solidarity.
“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” The SKIMS mogul shared in a statement posted to her various social platforms. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Beyond public condemnation for his hateful remarks, the “Stronger” artist also faced professional backlash for his continued anti-Semitic comments. Since first sparking headlines with his hateful sentiments, several brands have severed ties with West, decisions the artist claimed cost him roughly $2 billion.
From Adidas to Balenciaga, here are several of the brands that have dropped Kanye amid his most recent scandal.
Balenciaga
Despite garnering massive success with their collaboration with Yeezy and Gap earlier this year, Balenciaga was one of the first major brands to distance themselves from the “Heartless” artist due to his offensive behavior.
After removing West’s YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration from its website and scrubbing photos of West opening the brand’s summer 2023 runway collection from social media, Kering, the parent company of the famed French fashion house, formally confirmed that they were leaving Ye behind.
“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a representative for the company told Women’s Wear Daily last month.
Gap
Though Gap revealed that they would be parting ways with West back in September, the apparel brand issued yet another statement in light of his anti-Semitic statements, reaffirming their choice to distance themselves from the star.
“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” the brand wrote in a message posted to its corporate website. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down yeezygap.com.”
“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the statement continued. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”
Adidas
Despite boasting that he could “say antisemitic s**t, and Adidas can’t drop me,” during an October 16 podcast appearance, the design company did just that. After first sharing that their partnership with West was “under review” the clothing giant ultimately decided to halt their working relationship with West after roughly seven years amid mounting public pressure.
“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” the footwear giant explained, noting that they would be stopping “the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect”
“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” they added.
Foot Locker
Foot Locker
Adidas isn’t the only footwear giant that has recently stopped working with West. Foot Locker, too, has also dropped the artist.
Though a representative for the company reiterated that Foot Locker would continue to be “a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections,” West’s work would not be included in their inventory.
“We will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites,” they continued.