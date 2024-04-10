Kanye West's Accuser Still Has Daughter in Donda Academy's Choir Despite Shocking Child Abuse Allegations Against Rapper: Sources

A former Yeezy employee who recently sued Kanye West for alleged child abuse reportedly kept his daughter at Donda Academy despite his shocking accusations against the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The daughter of Trevor Phillips, who sued West in a bombshell lawsuit earlier this month, was said to still be attending the Donda rapper’s private school despite allegations that West “wanted to shave [students’] heads” and threatened to “lock [the students] in cages.”