'Copyright Infringement!': Kanye West Accused of Using Donna Summer's Song 'I Feel Love' Without Permission From Her Estate

Osbourne, 75, raged against the Chicago rapper on X, formerly Twitter, and said he refused to allow him to use his song because Ye is an "antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many."

".@kanywest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the rock legend wrote on all of his socials.

"HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT," Osbourne added. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"