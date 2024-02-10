Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West

'Copyright Infringement!': Kanye West Accused of Using Donna Summer's Song 'I Feel Love' Without Permission From Her Estate

kanye west accused of sampling donna summer without permission
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 10 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Controversial rapper Kanye West continues to find himself in hot water with his latest performance on Veeps.

The estate of the late "Queen of Disco" Donna Summer claims that the Heartless rapper used her song I Feel Love in one of his latest tracks without their blessing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accused of sampling donna summer without permission
Source: MEGA

Summer's estate shared a statement on the late singer's official Instagram page, which read, "Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied ... he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI, but it's I Feel Love ... copyright infringement!!!"

The estate tagged West, TY Dollar Sign, Warner Music, and Universal Music Group in the post.

Sharon Osbourne also shared the statement on her social media after her husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, put Ye on blast for sampling War Pigs without permission.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accused of sampling donna summer without permission
Source: MEGA

Osbourne, 75, raged against the Chicago rapper on X, formerly Twitter, and said he refused to allow him to use his song because Ye is an "antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many."

".@kanywest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the rock legend wrote on all of his socials.

"HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT," Osbourne added. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accused of sampling donna summer without permission
Source: MEGA

Ye and collaborator Ty Dolla Sign hosted a listening party for Vultures at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night to a sold-out crowd.

West was abruptly cut off during the livestream concert on Veeps after he rapped offensive lyrics when he reportedly agreed not to.

During the show, West rapped the words, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I'm still the king," leading Veeps to halt the livestream for all viewers.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

This incident comes just days after HBO's Bill Maher revealed he interviewed West for his Club Random podcast but would not be releasing the conversation due to the antisemitic statements made by West.

Previously, Fox News' Tucker Carlson aired a two-night special interview with the dad-of-four, but it was later discovered that Carlson had edited out West's antisemitic comments.

Since his bigoted rampage, several venues have refused to book the rapper.

On Tuesday, February 6, West took to Instagram to post a video where he complained about his inability to book gigs.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.