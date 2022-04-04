White House Woes! Kamala Harris' Deputy Chief Of Staff Leaves Administration, Becomes 11th To Exit VP's Office Since June

Another day, another staffer leaving the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris' deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, announced that he will be departing from her administration in May.

"It's almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances," Fuchs wrote in a farewell statement Monday, calling it an honor. "And it is thanks to the work of this administration — and all of you — that our country has had such success in tackling these challenges and turning things around."