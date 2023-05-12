'Symbolic Armor': New York Times Praises CNN Kaitlan Collins for Wearing Hillary Clinton-Inspired 'Pristine White Pantsuit' in Trump Town Hall
CNN's Kaitlan Collins came prepared for her town hall with former president Donald Trump, donning a flawlessly-tailored white suit for the occasion, which marked his first appearance on the embattled network since 2016.
Collins' sartorial display for the evening appeared to be a strategic choice, garnering praise from the New York Times for going face-to-face with Trump in her "symbolic armor." It was noted that after Hillary Clinton ran for president, the pristine white pantsuit practically became "a ceremonial public expression of female strength."
In 2016, a grass-roots movement gained traction on social media, inspiring women to #WearWhiteToVote in solidarity with the American suffragists, and the fashion trend has continued.
Kamala Harris, the first Black and first South Asian Vice President-elect, set Twitter abuzz by wearing a white pantsuit paired with a bow blouse after winning the election on November 7, 2020. "I stand on their shoulders," she said in credit to the women before her who fought for voting rights.
The NYT highlighted how women of the House wore a similar style for the State of the Union in 2019. And the list goes on: even Melania Trump wore a cream-colored pantsuit when she stepped out after the Stormy Daniels scandal the year prior.
Collins, for her part, has proven to be a force as the network's youngest former Chief White House Correspondent.
She has been serving as host for CNN This Morning with now-fired Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, and there's been rumbles that Collins will soon be offered a primetime gig after CEO Chris Licht applauded her "masterful performance" at the town hall on an editorial call.
Although Trump predicted his town hall could have been a "disaster for all," the GOP frontrunner had a change of heart after the event.
"People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH," Trump wrote on his social media platform on Thursday night. "I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven't seen in a very long time."