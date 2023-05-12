'Symbolic Armor': New York Times Praises CNN Kaitlan Collins for Wearing Hillary Clinton-Inspired 'Pristine White Pantsuit' in Trump Town Hall

CNN's Kaitlan Collins came prepared for her town hall with former president Donald Trump, donning a flawlessly-tailored white suit for the occasion, which marked his first appearance on the embattled network since 2016.

Collins' sartorial display for the evening appeared to be a strategic choice, garnering praise from the New York Times for going face-to-face with Trump in her "symbolic armor." It was noted that after Hillary Clinton ran for president, the pristine white pantsuit practically became "a ceremonial public expression of female strength."