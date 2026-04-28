Kai Trump, 18, Suffers 'Scary' Health Emergency Requiring Medical Attention During 2026 Masters — After Prez's Granddaughter Faced Intense Backlash Over Trip
April 28 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Kai Trump revealed she had a "scary" medical emergency while on her much-talked-about trip to watch the 2026 Masters golf tournament, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old shared that she suffered such a serious skin rash that it required a steroid shot, courtesy of a "big" needle, in a new YouTube video that highlighted her preparations for her senior prom.
Kai Trump's Medical Crisis Was 'So Scary'
"So, I got some new makeup because I low-key was starting to break out with my old makeup," the University of Miami golf recruit explained as she walked through a mall with friends. "But I also now think I was breaking out cause I was using hand soap on my face when I was at Augusta to wash off my makeup."
"I started getting these bumps on my neck, and I had to get a shot, a steroid shot," she said, which was required to deal with the rash while at the event.
Kai noted that she doesn't have the rash "anymore" but that the situation with her breakout was "so scary."
"I mean, the needle was like this big," she added, while making a distance of about six inches between her thumb and forefinger.
Kai Trump's Masters Tournament Controversy
Trump's hand-soap-related rash didn't appear in any of the photos she shared from her trip to Augusta National for the 2026 Masters.
She posted a series taken along the famed greens, as well as photos of herself posing with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie.
What a special place," Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's eldest child gushed.
Since there is a very strict no-phones policy at the tournament, which can result in one being banned from the course, she quickly added that the pictures were "taken with my Sony camera" on the Wednesday practice sessions before tournament play got underway.
After that, personal cameras are not permitted on the course.
'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me!'
Despite Kai making sure people knew she wasn't a rule-breaker, it didn't haters from piling on.
"'Rules for thee, but not for me!' —Trump family/GOP mantra," one person sneered at the teen in the comments.
"Getting skewered daily for the tone deafness, but you’re gonna keep on posting, huh? That tracks," a second person huffed.
When she shared a TikTok video putting on makeup and getting ready to watch the first day's action, Kai was also dragged just for being at The Masters.
"Perks of being rich and famous helps," one person scoffed about how she scored coveted tickets twice in the last three years despite a lottery system.
"Must be nice, yeah, when you are a celeb, you get to go every year," a second person sarcastically fumed.
Kai Trump's Stunning Prom Look
Kai Trump keeps flooding YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with fresh content. In addition to her prom shopping trip, where she decided on the type of manicure to get, it also showed her getting ready for her final big dance as a high schooler.
Kai did her own hair and makeup as Vanessa pressed her stunning red gown, and dad Don gave her advice: "The only rule for prom is whatever you think I would have done at prom, don't do that."