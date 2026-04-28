Kai Trump, 18, Suffers 'Scary' Health Emergency Requiring Medical Attention During 2026 Masters — After Prez's Granddaughter Faced Intense Backlash Over Trip

The 18-year-old shared that she suffered such a serious skin rash that it required a steroid shot, courtesy of a "big" needle, in a new YouTube video that highlighted her preparations for her senior prom.

Kai Trump revealed she had a "scary" medical emergency while on her much-talked-about trip to watch the 2026 Masters golf tournament, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump showed off the size of of the steroid shot needle with her hand.

"So, I got some new makeup because I low-key was starting to break out with my old makeup," the University of Miami golf recruit explained as she walked through a mall with friends. "But I also now think I was breaking out cause I was using hand soap on my face when I was at Augusta to wash off my makeup."

"I started getting these bumps on my neck, and I had to get a shot, a steroid shot," she said, which was required to deal with the rash while at the event.

Kai noted that she doesn't have the rash "anymore" but that the situation with her breakout was "so scary."

"I mean, the needle was like this big," she added, while making a distance of about six inches between her thumb and forefinger.