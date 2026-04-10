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Home > Exclusives > Justin Timberake
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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Divorce Crisis — As His Long-Suffering Wife Jessica Biel Howls at Him 'Grow Up… Or Get Out!'

justin timberlake divorce crisis jessica biel ultimatum
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake faces divorce crisis as Jessica Biel issues ultimatum over his behavior.

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April 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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With Justin Timberlake playing the victim after his DUI footage was released, fed-up wife Jessica Biel is warning him to grow up – or hit the bricks, according to insiders.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the 45-year-old Sexyback singer continues to act like a spoiled brat and Biel, 44, has just about had enough.

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DUI Fallout Leaves Timberlake Humiliated

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Jessica Biel is warning Justin Timberlake to grow up after tension from his Sag Harbor DWI incident.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel is warning Justin Timberlake to grow up after tension from his Sag Harbor DWI incident.

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"Justin knew the DUI footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. The fact he couldn't pull that off is soul-crushing and utterly humiliating," revealed a source.

"He's totally consumed by what he says is the injustice of it all. He says he was persecuted and singled out for being famous – which is laughable as the cops didn't even know who he was at first."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake got off with a slap on the wrist after he was pulled over for a DWI following a boozy night with pals in tony Sag Harbor in June 2024. The charge was later reduced to a regular traffic offense.

Insiders revealed blowback from the bust has created extra tension for the couple, who share sons Silas, 11, and 5-year-old Phineas.

Timberlake's wife of 13 years is "sympathetic to a degree," a source said.

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Jessica Strained by Justin’s Meltdown

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Sources said Timberlake feels singled out over his DUI footage as Biel grows frustrated.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Timberlake feels singled out over his DUI footage as Biel grows frustrated.

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The source added: "Justin has been doubling down. He's vowing to fight to clear his name and worried sick it'll be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he'll never shake.

"Jessica's sympathetic to a degree, but she only has so much bandwidth for his moaning and groaning. It's downright childish how he heaps all his frustrations and anxieties on everyone around him.

"Of course, Jessica suffers the most because she has to be around Justin and his moods. It's a running joke among people in their world that he's a massive spoiled brat who was never told 'no' as a kid and that's why he's so insufferable – especially when he's dealing with major stress.

"Jessica does still love him, but she hates the thought of breaking up their family and the logistics of a divorce would be traumatizing.

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An insider said Biel is losing patience with Timberlake's reaction to his DUI controversy.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Biel is losing patience with Timberlake's reaction to his DUI controversy.

"But when he's acting like this, it makes it harder than ever for her to argue with people who don't understand why she hasn't had the courage to walk away and reinvent herself.

"The only way Justin can salvage this is by working on himself, taking responsibility and being mindful that other people – especially Jessica – have their own problems to deal with."

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