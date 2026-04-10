EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Divorce Crisis — As His Long-Suffering Wife Jessica Biel Howls at Him 'Grow Up… Or Get Out!'

"Justin knew the DUI footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. The fact he couldn't pull that off is soul-crushing and utterly humiliating," revealed a source.

"He's totally consumed by what he says is the injustice of it all. He says he was persecuted and singled out for being famous – which is laughable as the cops didn't even know who he was at first."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake got off with a slap on the wrist after he was pulled over for a DWI following a boozy night with pals in tony Sag Harbor in June 2024. The charge was later reduced to a regular traffic offense.

Insiders revealed blowback from the bust has created extra tension for the couple, who share sons Silas, 11, and 5-year-old Phineas.

Timberlake's wife of 13 years is "sympathetic to a degree," a source said.