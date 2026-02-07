Justin Baldoni Puts California Mansion on the Market for Nearly $9M... as Blake Lively Seeks Over $100Million in Damages from Embattled Director

Baldoni, 42, listed his sprawling 10-acre estate in stunning Ojai for $8.88million on Thursday, February 5. The property had previously been available for rent at a staggering $40,000 a month before hitting the market.

It seems Justin Baldoni 's never-ending legal battle with former co-star Blake Lively could be taking a hit on his finances, as the actor-director has quietly put his beloved California wellness retreat up for sale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldoni shared a video of wife Emily tending to their rose garden with the in-ground trampoline and a children's playhouse in the background.

The estate features a 5,200-square-foot Spanish-style two-story main house with five bedrooms. Baldoni and his wife, Emily, added numerous other features since purchasing it for $2.2million in 2020.

The property boasts a "state-of-the-art medical-grade air filtration system, electromagnetic frequency shielding around the primary bedroom, a saltwater pool, and a regenerative orchard."

Other amenities include "pickleball and basketball courts, an elevated hot tub, an LED-lit in-ground trampoline, a koi pond with its own waterfall, a fire pit, walking paths," as well as a custom-designed gym.

The eco-friendly joint also comes with numerous EV charging stations, fire mitigation systems, and a private well.

The luxury retreat also boasts a tiny house, a "yoga dome," and a "guest dome" that were "imported from Poland."