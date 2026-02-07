Your tip
Justin Baldoni Puts California Mansion on the Market for Nearly $9M... as Blake Lively Seeks Over $100Million in Damages from Embattled Director

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni put his mansion on the market for almost $9million ahead of his court case with Blake Lively.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

It seems Justin Baldoni's never-ending legal battle with former co-star Blake Lively could be taking a hit on his finances, as the actor-director has quietly put his beloved California wellness retreat up for sale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldoni, 42, listed his sprawling 10-acre estate in stunning Ojai for $8.88million on Thursday, February 5. The property had previously been available for rent at a staggering $40,000 a month before hitting the market.

Glorious Mountain Retreat

Photo of Justi Baldoni Ojai estate
Source: @justinbaldoni/Instagram

Baldoni shared a video of wife Emily tending to their rose garden with the in-ground trampoline and a children's playhouse in the background.

The estate features a 5,200-square-foot Spanish-style two-story main house with five bedrooms. Baldoni and his wife, Emily, added numerous other features since purchasing it for $2.2million in 2020.

The property boasts a "state-of-the-art medical-grade air filtration system, electromagnetic frequency shielding around the primary bedroom, a saltwater pool, and a regenerative orchard."

Other amenities include "pickleball and basketball courts, an elevated hot tub, an LED-lit in-ground trampoline, a koi pond with its own waterfall, a fire pit, walking paths," as well as a custom-designed gym.

The eco-friendly joint also comes with numerous EV charging stations, fire mitigation systems, and a private well.

The luxury retreat also boasts a tiny house, a "yoga dome," and a "guest dome" that were "imported from Poland."

Heavenly Home

Photo of Justin and Emily Baldoni
Source: @justinbaldoni/Instagram

Baldoni's estate with the pool in the background could be seen as the couple celebrated son Maxwell's fifth birthday in 2022.

Baldoni and Emily proudly showed off their estate and gushed about all of the hard work and TLC they put into it in a glossy April 2023 spread in the design bible Architectural Digest.

The article came out when Baldoni was still a hot property in Hollywood, as filming on the buzzy It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling book, was about to begin.

The couple "really wanted a home they could enjoy year-round, whether that was playing by the pool with their kids, hosting a party, or just hanging out to watch the sunset," the duo's interior designer told the publication.

Baldoni and Emily are parents to a daughter, Maiya, 10, and a son, Maxwell, 8.

"We have mountains. There’s rock, stone, water – it’s very earthy, very natural, and absolutely gorgeous. We wanted it to feel like a sanctuary when we come home," Emily said about their dream property at the time.

Justin Baldoni Lists Home as Blake Lively Civil Suit Heads to Trial

Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Lively refused to pose with her director and co-star Baldoni at the 'It Ends With Us' New York premiere.

Baldoni parting ways with his dream home comes ahead of his May civil trial, where his It Ends With Us co-star Lively, 38, is seeking at least $161million in damages for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation. She filed the lawsuit in December 2024.

The Jane the Virgin alum filed his own lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in January 2025, alleging defamation and extortion, and seeking $400million in damages. A federal judge dismissed Justin's case in October 2025.

Justin and Lively locked horns during the making of It Ends With Us, with the film's director claiming his leading lady tried to hijack the movie by making her own competing version featuring her vision.

The final print that hit theaters in August 2024 was the one that producer Lively put together in her own separate edit.

Blke Lively Called Justin Baldoni Her 'Doofus Director'

Photo of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift ended her friendship with Lively after getting dragged into her legal battle with Baldoni.

Lively trashed Baldoni in a series of texts between herself and former bestie Taylor Swift that were released on January 20.

Lively slammed Baldoni as the "doofus director" of her film, adding he was a "clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."

The Gossip Girl alum asked the pop superstar to hype up a script revision she proposed, without the Anti-Hero singer having read it.

"I'll do anything for you!!" Swift gushed.

Lively later texted back, dissing Baldoni and recalling a conversation with her husband.

"You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan. I kept remembering stuff – You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world's absolute greatest friend ever," Lively raved to Swift at the time.

