Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Julia Roberts
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Not Pretty! Julia Roberts 'Rocking Marriage to Long-Suffering Husband Danny Moder' by 'Constantly Flirting With Sean Penn'

Julia Roberts' marriage has been facing strain as Danny Moder endures reports of her constant flirting with Sean Penn.
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts' marriage has been facing strain as Danny Moder endures reports of her constant flirting with Sean Penn.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shameless flirt Julia Roberts has been cozying up to Sean Penn even though her long-suffering husband, Danny Moder, is not happy about it – and pals confirm he's got every reason to watch his back, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

An insider said 65-year-old Penn is helping Roberts, 58, get back on track after a stressful period professionally.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Penn Becomes Julia’s Confidant

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Sean Penn is offering Julia Roberts professional support during a stressful period.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Sean Penn is offering Julia Roberts professional support during a stressful period.

Article continues below advertisement

Her most recent film, After the Hunt, was a bomb at the box office, while Penn's One Battle After Another has been a huge critical and financial success. So it was natural for her to turn to her longtime friend and neighbor for advice and consolation.

"Sean and Julia speak their own language to each other, which can even get physical at times, with flirty body language, and Danny is definitely an outsider to that dynamic," said the source.

And when somebody of Penn's stature wants to be a sounding board for Roberts' worries and complaints, Moder doesn't have any choice in the matter, said the source, before adding: "Sean offers something to Julia that she's not getting at home with Danny, and Danny just has to accept it."

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Relates More to A-Listers

Article continues below advertisement
Danny Moder is said to feel sidelined as Roberts turns to longtime actor friends for advice.
Source: MEGA

Danny Moder is said to feel sidelined as Roberts turns to longtime actor friends for advice.

Article continues below advertisement

The source explained the Pretty Woman star doesn't have as much to talk about with cinematographer Moder, her husband of 23 years, as she does with her A-list actor pals like Penn and George Clooney.

"George respects Danny, but he's always going to relate more closely to Julia than Danny when it comes to those things older movie stars want to talk about – their next projects, directors they're trying to work with, salary expectations, all that stuff," said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Unbothered by Hollywood Chatter

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Anthony Geary's shock death raises questions about what killed the longtime 'General Hospital' leading man.

EXCLUSIVE: Soap Star's Shock Death — Discover What Really Killed 'General Hospital' Leading Man Anthony Geary

Andrew has been leaning on a collection of teddies as the ex-duke faces renewed scrutiny amid Epstein turmoil.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Bear Necessities — How Pathetic Ex-Duke is Leaning on His Collection of Teddies Amid Epstein Turmoil

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A source said George Clooney is one of the A-list peers Roberts relates to more easily than her husband.
Source: MEGA

A source said George Clooney is one of the A-list peers Roberts relates to more easily than her husband.

But don't feel sorry for Moder getting left out of these discussions.

"He has his own world of interests and hobbies that have nothing to do with the movie business, and the last thing he wants to look like is an insecure, jealous husband," the source said.

And Penn is a great conversationalist.

"He can talk about anything, and he's also a great listener. I'm not saying Danny can't compete with that. I'm saying why would he even try to?" the insider said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.