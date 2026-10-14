EXCLUSIVE: Joyce DeWitt Reveals Special Bond With John Ritter on TV Set

"For John and I, the day that we met, our bodies were talking to each other," she said. "It's like we knew instantly, like if he swung high, I ducked low. If I ran low, he would swing high."

Ritter died suddenly in 2003 at the age of 54 from an aortic dissection.

DeWitt, who played Janet Wood opposite Ritter's accident-prone Jack Tripper, said the two communicated "kinesthetically."

"We didn't even have to talk," she said. "My body knew what his body was going to do and his knew what mine was going to do."

That instinctive connection was crucial to the show's famously frenetic physical comedy.