'Bachelorette' Star Josh Seiter Is ALIVE, Says Hacker Played 'Cruel Joke' With Death Hoax

"For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into [my account]," the former ABC personality said on Tuesday following his reported passing at age 36.

Reality star Josh Seiter is "alive and well," the Season 11 Bachelorette alum confirmed himself in a video claiming a hacker was responsible for his shocking death hoax, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The now-deleted statement appeared to have been posted by his family, sharing the "tragic news" of his "unexpected" death.

"Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've got through with depression and suicide attempts," Seiter said in a statement to set the record straight. "I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post."

"As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," the death post read.

Seiter turned off the comments on his latest video and told his nearly 500k followers he was looking into who took over his page.

"I just got back into my account. I'm going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this, but again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in," he explained.