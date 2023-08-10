Lil Tay's Alleged Death Not Being Investigated in L.A. or Vancouver, Medical Examiner Confirms They Don't Have Her Body (Updated)
UPDATE — 8/10/23 @10:30 AM PT: Lil Tay is alive. The star alleged her Instagram was hacked, claiming the past 24 hours have been "traumatizing." It's unclear why it took her a full day to dispel the death announcement.
Lil Tay's family announced the 14-year-old rapper and her brother's tragic deaths, revealing there are ongoing investigations about their passings; however, law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, have confirmed there are no active death investigations regarding Lil Tay — whose real name is Claire Hope — or her sibling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This outlet also confirmed with the medical examiner's office in L.A. that no one by the name of Claire Hope was in the system.
Lil Tay is said to have lived in both cities during her young years, growing up in Vancouver and later moving to L.A. when she hit it big as an internet sensation. The latest development, mixed with several others since the announcement, causes serious speculation as to whether the vulgar rapper is really dead.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lil Tay's Instagram revealed her alleged passing on Wednesday — and was signed by her family.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."
"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."
However, when Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, was contacted by The New York Post, he refused to comment.
“I’m not able to give you any comment right now. I’m sorry — I can’t," Christopher told the outlet. When asked if he could confirm her death, he responded, "Um, no, not that that I’m aware of," before hanging up the phone.
Lil Tay's former manager questioned the legitimacy of the statement.
"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Harry Tsang told Insider in an email. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."
There are accusations that Lil Tay's home life was filled with alleged abuse and neglect.
"My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career and custody," her older brother, Jason Tian, claimed in 2021.
“As a result, it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada … Since then he has stolen millions of dollars from my sister and has taken control of all her funds," he alleged.
Calls to Lil Tay's mother, Angela Hope, were unsuccessful, as were those RadarOnline.com made to Tian.