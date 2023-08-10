Lil Tay's Alleged Death Not Being Investigated in L.A. or Vancouver, Medical Examiner Confirms They Don't Have Her Body (Updated)

UPDATE — 8/10/23 @10:30 AM PT: Lil Tay is alive. The star alleged her Instagram was hacked, claiming the past 24 hours have been "traumatizing." It's unclear why it took her a full day to dispel the death announcement.

Lil Tay's family announced the 14-year-old rapper and her brother's tragic deaths, revealing there are ongoing investigations about their passings; however, law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, have confirmed there are no active death investigations regarding Lil Tay — whose real name is Claire Hope — or her sibling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This outlet also confirmed with the medical examiner's office in L.A. that no one by the name of Claire Hope was in the system.