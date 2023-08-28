'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dies at 36 After Battle With Mental Health
The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter died after a years-long struggle with his mental health and a previous suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned. Seiter appeared on the ABC reality show during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015.
He was 36 years old.
Seiter's family announced his death on his social media Monday.
"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world," the statement began.
His family alluded to his mental health issues.
"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace," the statement continued.
"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."
They concluded the post with a phone number of a mental health crisis hotline.
Seiter was open about his mental space with his followers. His heartbreaking last post was just four days ago.
Sharing a photo of himself smiling, Seiter captioned the happy snap, "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile."
In July 2021, Seiter revealed that he had previously tried to take his own life.
"I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?" he wrote while posting a picture in his underwear.
Seiter was eliminated on week one of Bristowe's Bachelorette season. He also appeared on other reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup. Earlier this year, he revealed he was dating a male exotic dancer named David.
Speaking to TV Shows Ace about his relationship, which started in November 2022, Seiter stated he was "excited to finally be in a healthy relationship" after "a lot of disastrous relationships with women."
Seiter's death came years after he said goodbye to his father on social media. "Rest in heaven dad. I love you more than words or pictures can ever express," the late reality star shared in August 2021.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.