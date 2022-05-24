Facing The Music: Josh Duggar's Request For New Trial REJECTED Day Before He Learns Prison Fate

"There was significant evidence presented at trial to convince a reasonable jury that Mr. Duggar was physically present during the offense conduct and that he had the mens rea [intention or knowledge of wrongdoing] to commit these crimes," the judge cited.

Brooks also noted there is "ample evidence he viewed the images of child pornography that had been downloaded to his business computer."

Josh, 34, will now have to face the music on Wednesday after being convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December.

He could spend up to 40 years in prison — up to 20 years for each count — and get up to $500,000 in fines — up to $250,000 for each count — when it's all said and done.