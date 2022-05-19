Prosecutors SLAM Josh Duggar's Hopes To Get A Lenient Sentence After Wife Anna & Mom Michelle's Pleading Letters

"To support his argument, Duggar relies on claims from his wife, his mother, and others that he is 'deeply devoted' to his faith and family," court documents obtained by The Sun read ahead of Josh's sentencing on May 25. "These claims only underscore the appropriateness of the Government's sentencing recommendation."

"His supportive family and public-facing and privileged lifestyle make his pattern of criminal conduct all the more baffling," prosecutors continued, pointing out that didn't stop him before. "More importantly, none of these letters meaningfully grapple with his crimes or his sexual proclivities toward prepubescent girls."

In December 2021, a jury in Arkansas found the father of seven guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.