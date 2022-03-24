Judge Postpones Josh Duggar's Sentencing As Convicted Criminal Tries To Avoid 40 Years In Prison
A judge has agreed to postpone Josh Duggar’s sentencing to allow him time to find additional documents — in hopes the information will help convince a judge to not throw the book at him.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the federal court judge in Arkansas has granted a motion by Duggar asking for his April 5 hearing to be pushed back. The court has now set the hearing to go down a month later. The Sun was the first to report on the news.
Duggar was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December. During the trial, he denied the allegations claiming he did not download the sick material.
Prosecutors claimed Duggar downloaded over 200 images and videos of children being abused. They claimed the material was kept password-protected on his work computers. In court, investigators claim the password used was the same one used for the Duggar family Instagram account.
The jury found Duggar guilty and now he is facing up to 40 years behind bars along with a $250k fine.
Earlier this month, Duggar's legal team filed a motion asking for the sentencing claiming they had not been able to meet with Duggar in prison as much as they'd like.
His lawyer said due to “certain reasonable Covid-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail at which Duggar is being detained, it has been more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during more ordinary times."
The legal team also claimed scheduling issues came up due to "unrelated cases."
The most interesting thing they mentioned in their motion was the need for time to "pursue additional information and documentation." They seem to believe the information could help them make the case for a soft sentence.
At the moment, he is locked up at the Washington County Correctional Facility. His wife Anna has stood by his side during the entire ordeal.