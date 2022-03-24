Judge Postpones Josh Duggar's Sentencing As Convicted Criminal Tries To Avoid 40 Years In Prison

A judge has agreed to postpone Josh Duggar’s sentencing to allow him time to find additional documents — in hopes the information will help convince a judge to not throw the book at him.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the federal court judge in Arkansas has granted a motion by Duggar asking for his April 5 hearing to be pushed back. The court has now set the hearing to go down a month later. The Sun was the first to report on the news.