EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Lingering Grief' at Heart of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hollywood Disappearing Act

Dan, known as "Burning Dan" for his fire-spinning performances, was found unresponsive at his Hollywood home in October 2010 and later pronounced dead.

No cause of death was made public. He and his famed brother co-founded HitRecord in 2005, a platform dedicated to collaborative art. According to one insider, Gordon-Levitt's commitment to the company intensified after Dan's death.

The source said: "Dan's death didn't just affect Joseph emotionally in the immediate aftermath – it permanently altered the trajectory of his life. The impact has been enduring and profound. While he never stopped working, he became far more intentional about the kinds of roles he accepted and the energy he invested in them."

The insider continued: "He still takes on-screen parts and voice work, but the driving force behind those decisions shifted. Losing his brother impressed upon him just how fragile and temporary everything is. That realization changed his priorities. It's not that he fell out of love with acting – he still cares deeply about storytelling – but he no longer sees relentless career momentum as the ultimate goal."

The source added: "Dan was his hero in many ways – creatively, personally, philosophically. Joseph often thinks about whether the path he's on would make his brother proud. That perspective influences everything from how he runs their company to how he structures his family life.

"The ripple effect has been enormous. It reshaped their business, it reshaped his ambitions, and it reshaped the way he defines success. There's no question that it has been life-altering."