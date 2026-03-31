Joseph Duggar's Aunt Begs his wife Kendra to Divorce Reality Star amid Molestation Scandal — 'She Needs a New Life'

Deanna said: "The way I feel about it is, I think Kendra should divorce him.

"She needs a new life. The best thing to do would be to divorce him and go on with her life."

Kendra — who married Joseph in 2017 and shares four children with him — was charged with four second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second-degree counts of false imprisonment on March 20. Joseph was hit with the same charges.

Deanna continued: "I don’t know what the charges are going to be for Kendra.

"I don’t know, we're all waiting to see.

"While my heart goes out to her, I know there has been some wrong decisions.

"My prayers are for the victims. For Kendra, for Joseph, for the whole family, wake up and repent of their pride, their feeling of the world is against them, get things right in their family…"