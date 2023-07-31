Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Joseline Hernandez
Exclusive Details

Arrest Warrant Issued for Joseline Hernandez After Prosecutors Charge ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star With Felony Battery of a Police Officer

joseline pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 31 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joseline Hernandez had a warrant for her arrest issued by Florida prosecutors after the reality star was hit with criminal charges over her brawl at Floyd Mayweathers event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Hernandez was arrested after getting into a brawl with Big Lex, who appeared on her Zeus reality show Joseline’s Cabaret.

The altercation went down backstage at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III. In a video of the fight, Hernandez can be seen attacking Big Lex violently.

Article continues below advertisement
joseline mugshot

The two were eventually broken up but Hernandez continued her rampage. The reality star started swinging at men who tried to calm her down. As we reported, Hernandez was arrested after cops arrived at the scene.

Now, Hernandez faces more legal trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Florida prosecutors filed a series of charges against Hernandez. The list included felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

In addition, a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued by the court. The Shade Room was the first to report on the warrant.

Article continues below advertisement
joseline
Source: mega

In the arrest report, officers said he made contact with Hernandez in the backstage dressing room at the event. He said she was exiting the dressing room on the event level of the FLA Live arena.

The officer said Hernandez “exited the bathroom within the dressing room and began to verbally assault law enforcement officers as they informed her that she needed to leave the property.”

MORE ON:
Joseline Hernandez
Article continues below advertisement

The report said Hernandez continued to argue with officers, “ignoring all orders to leave.”

“In an attempt to calm down the defendant, Victim (1) [redacted name] shouted to her, “Please calm down.” The defendant began to verbally assault the victim (w) before throwing a cell phone at him, which struck him in the head. Officers then took the defendant into custody,” the report read.

joseline
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“Once in custody, the defendant continuously push, pulled, braced, and tensed all in an effort to prevent the officers from transporting her to a patrol vehicle,” the report said. “Additionally, the defendant attempted to kick officers, while yelling racial slurs at all officers involved.”

joseline
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The report claimed once Hernandez was in the patrol car, she refused to provide any identifying information.

Officers said they spoke to a second female victim, “who advised that while sitting on the event level of FLA Live Arena the defendant walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head, and then began to strike her about her face and head with closed fists.”

The victim said Hernandez continued to kick her while she was on the ground.

Hernandez has yet to appear in court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.