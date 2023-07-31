Arrest Warrant Issued for Joseline Hernandez After Prosecutors Charge ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star With Felony Battery of a Police Officer

Joseline Hernandez had a warrant for her arrest issued by Florida prosecutors after the reality star was hit with criminal charges over her brawl at Floyd Mayweather’s event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Hernandez was arrested after getting into a brawl with Big Lex, who appeared on her Zeus reality show Joseline’s Cabaret.

The altercation went down backstage at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III. In a video of the fight, Hernandez can be seen attacking Big Lex violently.