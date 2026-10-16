EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested After Alleged Cop Attack

For reasons that remain unclear, Thomas allegedly went berserk, repeatedly getting out of the vehicle and approaching deputies as they tried to conduct their DUI investigation.

Cops ordered the former teen idol to stay out of their way, but authorities said the actor refused to cooperate and continued interfering with the investigation.

"Deputies attempted to detain [Jonathan] for obstruction and public intoxication, at which point [Jonathan] kicked a deputy in the stomach," police told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "[Jonathan] was arrested, transported, and booked. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol."

His arrest was later downgraded to a detention, and no formal charges were filed, per court records.