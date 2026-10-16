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EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested After Alleged Cop Attack

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested following an alleged attack on a police officer, according to reports.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested following an alleged attack on a police officer, according to reports.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Damning video footage allegedly showing an intoxicated Jonathan Taylor Thomas kicking a California deputy in the stomach is being kept under wraps by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department – as authorities weigh throwing the book at the has-been child star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Home Improvement actor, 45, was a passenger in a car on Sept. 21 when deputies conducted a traffic stop and began giving the driver a field sobriety test.

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas Accused of Kicking Deputy During DUI Investigation

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested following an alleged attack on a police officer, according to reports.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested following an alleged attack on a police officer, according to reports.

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For reasons that remain unclear, Thomas allegedly went berserk, repeatedly getting out of the vehicle and approaching deputies as they tried to conduct their DUI investigation.

Cops ordered the former teen idol to stay out of their way, but authorities said the actor refused to cooperate and continued interfering with the investigation.

"Deputies attempted to detain [Jonathan] for obstruction and public intoxication, at which point [Jonathan] kicked a deputy in the stomach," police told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "[Jonathan] was arrested, transported, and booked. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol."

His arrest was later downgraded to a detention, and no formal charges were filed, per court records.

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Police Refuse to Release Footage of Thomas' Arrest

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declined to release footage of Thomas' altercation, citing an ongoing investigation.
Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declined to release footage of Thomas' altercation, citing an ongoing investigation.

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The RadarOnline.com's request under the California Public Records Act for body- and dash-cam footage of the 12:30 a.m. altercation was rejected by the Sheriff's Department, which said releasing the evidence could jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation and endanger witnesses.

"The disclosure of such information would also jeopardize the completion of an ongoing and active criminal investigation, as well as the potential safety of witnesses, which clearly outweighs the public interest in disclosure at this time," the statement said.

Records show Thomas was released the next day – 34 hours later – as investigators prepare the case for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will ultimately decide whether to hit him with criminal charges.

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Life Away From Hollywood

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The former 'Home Improvement' star was released 34 hours after his arrest, with no formal charges filed at the time.
Source: MEGA

The former 'Home Improvement' star was released 34 hours after his arrest, with no formal charges filed at the time.

Thomas, who rose to fame playing Randy Taylor on Home Improvement for eight seasons, has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years and was recently described in published reports as a "grumpy" sad sack.

The I'll Be Home for Christmas actor graced the covers of countless teen magazines during his heartthrob heyday and later guest-starred on Last Man Standing, among other film and television appearances.

He also turned his attention to higher education, studying at Harvard and Columbia universities and the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information related to the investigation to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station Detective Bureau.

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