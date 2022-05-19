Johnny Depp's Ex-Talent Agent Says Disney Never Committed To Having Him In 'Pirates 6'

According to Tracey Jacobs, no one at Disney committed to having Depp join Pirates 6 as Captain Jack Sparrow, despite the actor claiming he missed out on a $22.5 million payday due to his ex-wife's op-ed, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

"As you sit here today, can you recall anyone at Disney committing in any way that Johnny Depp would be in Pirates 6?" Heard's attorney asked.