Over So Soon: Johnny Depp's Romantic Fling With Married British Lawyer Ends Only Months After It First Begun
Johnny Depp’s relationship with married British lawyer Joelle Rich is believed to have ended only a few short months after it first began, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Depp and Rich were first reported to be dating in September shortly after the 59-year-old Blow actor came out victorious in his heated and high-stakes defamation court trial feud against ex-wife Amber Heard.
But according to Daily Mail, Depp and his alleged relationship with the married mother-of-two came to an end after the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted missing from Rich’s side as she attended a family wedding in Ibiza over the weekend.
“Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was,” one close friend to Depp told Daily Mail.
“I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one,” the actor’s friend added.
Even more surprisingly were the friend’s further claims that Johnny Depp wasn’t looking to jump into anything serious on the heated heels of his battle against Heard.
“Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle with [Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him,” the insider spilled.
“Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp and Rich were first said to be dating in late September.
At the time, a friend closest to the Sleepy Hollow star said the actor’s relationship with the lawyer – who represented Depp in his overseas defamation court case against the Sun – was not only “serious” and the “the real deal” but also that the pair’s chemistry was “off the charts.”
Additionally, even though Rich wasn’t representing Depp in his cutthroat case against Heard, the British lawyer was in the Virginia courthouse pews supporting the actor in the background.
“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” Depp’s friend said regarding Rich’s surprising overseas appearance. “It was personal.”