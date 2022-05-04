Johnny Depp Refuses To Make Eye Contact With Amber Heard In Court, Doodles While She Testifies

Heard, 36, who countered with a $100 million lawsuit, said she could not "describe how painful it is" to relive all their hardships. The actress reflected on how they met on the set of the 2011 movie The Rum Diary, stating they kissed for a scene and it felt "real."

At the time, she said they were in other relationships, adding their chemistry was still undeniable. Heard claimed they didn't actually get together until two years later.

"I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way that nobody else had," Heard told jurors. "He made me feel seen, made me feel like a million dollars. That kind of feeling where he just lavished gifts, lavished expressions of love, and how he’d never met a woman like me. I remember he took the foil off of this bottle and put it on my ring finger and I had only been with him like, days, maybe it was weeks at the time."