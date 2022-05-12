Johnny Depp Spotted In U.K. For First Time Since Escaping Amber Heard Defamation Trial For Weeklong Break

Johnny Depp escaped across the pond to get away from the drama surrounding his $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor was spotted in the United Kingdom, marking the first sighting since the court went on a weeklong recess.

Ditching Fairfax County, Virginia, where his battle against Heard has been playing out for weeks, Depp opted to get the hell out of Dodge.