Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split
Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.
According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.
“They took Joelle to the VIP room to check in and she was at the concert on Friday night,” a source told the outlet. “We saw her take some YouTube people backstage [after the performance]. Looks like they didn't break up!”
“Oh they're still on alright. She was front and center with him backstage at his concert in Vegas on Friday night,” another source added. “She's clearly crazy about him. And he's into her too – but he does enjoy his women.”
Rich herself posted a photo from Friday night showing Depp on stage as she watched from the side of the stage. She captioned the photo with a large red heart.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp and Rich were first rumored to be dating in late September.
Rich represented the Blow actor in 2018 during his defamation case against the Sun after the British newspaper accused Depp of being a “wife beater.”
The 37-year-old British lawyer was once again spotted by Depp’s side during his more recent defamation case in Fairfax, Virginia against ex-wife Amber Heard.
“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” Depp’s close friend said regarding Rich’s appearance at the actor’s defamation case against Heard earlier this year. “It was personal.”
The seemingly on-again, off-again couple were then rumored to have split after Rich was spotted attending a wedding in Ibiza by herself one weekend before the pair were spotted together in Vegas.
“Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was,” Depp’s close friend said regarding the actor and Rich’s alleged split
“I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point,” the friend added. “Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one.”