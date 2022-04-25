Johnny Depp Sparks Laughter In Court When He Fails To Remember His Own Movies, Judge Issues Strict Warning

Johnny Depp caused courtroom attendees to burst out laughing when he failed to remember any of the movies he's been in, except for one. The 58-year-old took the stand on Monday for day 8 of the $100 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The jury got a break from the shocking allegations of violence and abuse when Depp admitted he couldn't recall the films he's been in.