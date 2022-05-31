Johnny Depp’s Team Put Up Trial Witnesses In Same 5-Star Hotel Actor Stayed In

Johnny Depp has been spotted rocking out at concerts in the UK days after closing arguments wrapped in his $100 million battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard — but prior to leaving the states, he was living it up at the Ritz in Virginia.

Depp and Heard had been staying on the east coast during the six-week trial. The jury started deliberations last week and resumed today. The actor has remained mum on whether he will be in court when the jury announces the verdict.