Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard’s Lawyer Of Making ‘Improper’ Statement To Jury

In the motion, Depp’s lawyers took issue with Heard’s lawyer telling the jury that their decision, in this case, would send a message to “every victim of domestic abuse everywhere.”

The actress’ attorney also said, “[a] ruling against Amber here sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more. No matter what you document, you always have to document more. No matter whom you tell, you always have to tell more people. No matter how honest you are about your imperfections and your own shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you. Don’t send that message. That’s what [Mr. Depp] wants you to send.”