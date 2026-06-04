EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta Gets French Fried! 'Grease' Star Flamed by Fans Over Barmy New Beret, Beard and 'Plastic Face' Look
June 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Sacre bleu! Actor turned director John Travolta looked beret, beret different at the recent Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 72-year-old bid adieu to his old self to debut an avant-garde new look – and fans said mon Dieu!
After the Pulp Fiction star stepped out in a weird beard, thin gold specs and slouchy beret, social media exploded with snark.
Fans Mocked Travolta's New Look
"Who is that and what have they done with John Travolta?" jeered one writer.
Another critic cracked: "The hat is fine but what's with the beard? He's in his 70s and his beard is black."
Yet another sniped: "Who dis guy? Some French artist villain."
Mocking Travolta's hit Grease, one pundit joked: "I've got chills. They're multiplying. Not in a good way looking at that fake beard."
But the Saturday Night Fever star swears he wasn't in a fever dream when he got gussied up.
Since he was unveiling his first-ever flick as a director, the jet-setting family film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, alongside daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, he decided to play the part of an old-school director.
Travolta Seeking Fresh Start
"I looked up pictures from the '20, '30s, '40s, '50, '60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, 'That's what I'm doing,'" he said.
An insider added: "John hired a team of stylists to advise him and he clearly feels good about how he looks. He's a theatrical guy so the theatrical element in this suit him."
Sources said the Pulp Fiction star also wants a fresh start after losing his wife of nearly 30 years, actress Kelly Preston, who was 57 when she passed in 2020.
Now He's Seeking New Love
"John was down in the dumps for so long. He needed a drastic reset and he says he hasn't felt this energized in years," added the insider.
"All he's missing right now is a romantic partner. Everyone is confident that'll happen in due course."