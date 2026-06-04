EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta Gets French Fried! 'Grease' Star Flamed by Fans Over Barmy New Beret, Beard and 'Plastic Face' Look

"Who is that and what have they done with John Travolta?" jeered one writer.

Another critic cracked: "The hat is fine but what's with the beard? He's in his 70s and his beard is black."

Yet another sniped: "Who dis guy? Some French artist villain."

Mocking Travolta's hit Grease, one pundit joked: "I've got chills. They're multiplying. Not in a good way looking at that fake beard."

But the Saturday Night Fever star swears he wasn't in a fever dream when he got gussied up.

Since he was unveiling his first-ever flick as a director, the jet-setting family film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, alongside daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, he decided to play the part of an old-school director.