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EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta Gets French Fried! 'Grease' Star Flamed by Fans Over Barmy New Beret, Beard and 'Plastic Face' Look

john travolta beret beard plastic face look
Source: MEGA

John Travolta sparked fan backlash over his beret, beard and alleged 'plastic face' appearance.

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June 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Sacre bleu! Actor turned director John Travolta looked beret, beret different at the recent Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old bid adieu to his old self to debut an avant-garde new look – and fans said mon Dieu!

After the Pulp Fiction star stepped out in a weird beard, thin gold specs and slouchy beret, social media exploded with snark.

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Fans Mocked Travolta's New Look

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John Travolta debuted a new beret-and-beard look during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta debuted a new beret-and-beard look during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

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"Who is that and what have they done with John Travolta?" jeered one writer.

Another critic cracked: "The hat is fine but what's with the beard? He's in his 70s and his beard is black."

Yet another sniped: "Who dis guy? Some French artist villain."

Mocking Travolta's hit Grease, one pundit joked: "I've got chills. They're multiplying. Not in a good way looking at that fake beard."

But the Saturday Night Fever star swears he wasn't in a fever dream when he got gussied up.

Since he was unveiling his first-ever flick as a director, the jet-setting family film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, alongside daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, he decided to play the part of an old-school director.

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Travolta Seeking Fresh Start

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Alongside daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, John unveiled his directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Alongside daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, John unveiled his directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

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"I looked up pictures from the '20, '30s, '40s, '50, '60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, 'That's what I'm doing,'" he said.

An insider added: "John hired a team of stylists to advise him and he clearly feels good about how he looks. He's a theatrical guy so the theatrical element in this suit him."

Sources said the Pulp Fiction star also wants a fresh start after losing his wife of nearly 30 years, actress Kelly Preston, who was 57 when she passed in 2020.

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Now He's Seeking New Love

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Kelly Preston's death in 2020 reportedly inspired John to pursue a fresh start, sources said.
Source: ENEWS/MEGA

Kelly Preston's death in 2020 reportedly inspired John to pursue a fresh start, sources said.

"John was down in the dumps for so long. He needed a drastic reset and he says he hasn't felt this energized in years," added the insider.

"All he's missing right now is a romantic partner. Everyone is confident that'll happen in due course."

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