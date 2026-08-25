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EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Shows Off Incredible Transformation After Losing 200 Pounds

John Goodman's transformation highlights the actor's incredible 200-pound weight loss and new frame.
Source: MEGA

John Goodman's transformation highlights the actor's incredible 200-pound weight loss and new frame.

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Aug. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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John Goodman was nearly unrecognizable in a photo recently shared to Instagram that shows the Roseanne alum with a seriously slimmed-down figure and a face as saggy as a Shar Pei, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beaming Wizards of Waverly Place star David DeLuise, 54, posted the supermarket selfie with Goodman, 74, gushing in the caption: "He was my childhood !! Legend ! I love that I get to say that to someone ;) if you know you know."

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Goodman Shed Staggering 200 Pounds

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John Goodman once weighed 400 pounds during his tenure on 'Roseanne'.
Source: SS2 / ZCH / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

John Goodman once weighed 400 pounds during his tenure on 'Roseanne'.

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Goodman previously weighed 400 pounds during his tenure on Roseanne, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

But the Big Lebowski heavyweight has revealed he dropped 200 pounds in the last two decades after quitting drinking and entering rehab in 2007.

"It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me, and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death," Goodman said in 2012. "It was time to stop."

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Goodman Ditched His Old Habits

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Goodman revealed he lost 200 pounds after quitting drinking and entering rehab in 2007.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Goodman revealed he lost 200 pounds after quitting drinking and entering rehab in 2007.

The admitted yo-yo dieter said his recent grueling schedule – which at one point included the Roseanne reboot, The Conners – inspired him to stick to healthy habits.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he confessed in 2016.

"I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, 'cause work is very draining."

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