EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Shows Off Incredible Transformation After Losing 200 Pounds

Goodman previously weighed 400 pounds during his tenure on Roseanne, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

But the Big Lebowski heavyweight has revealed he dropped 200 pounds in the last two decades after quitting drinking and entering rehab in 2007.

"It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me, and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death," Goodman said in 2012. "It was time to stop."