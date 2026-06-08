John F. Kennedy Jr's Fondness For a Particular Body Part of Princess Diana Revealed — As Its Claimed Late Royal Met Up with Hunk to Make Sister-in-Law Sarah Ferguson 'Jealous'

Diana, who died nearly two years after their meeting in a Paris car crash, reportedly chose to meet up with JFK Jr. because she greatly admired him for the way he carried himself in the public eye and hoped her eldest son, Prince William, who was just barely a teenager at the time, would adopt some of his admirable qualities.

"I'm hoping he'll grow up to be as smart about it as John Kennedy Jr," Diana told magazine editor Tina Brown, who interviewed the princess just weeks before her death, of William, according to her former assistant Patrick Jephson.

"I want William to be able to handle things as well as John does."

Another reason she allegedly wanted to meet with JFK Jr., who had been recently named the Sexiest Man Alive at the time, was to make her sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, jealous.